Thu, Jan 07, 2021 @ 12:10 GMT
Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator rose 2.7 pts to 90.4 in Dec

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator rose 2.7 pts to 90.4 in December. Employment Expectation Indicator rose 1.4 pts to 88.3. Amongst the largest euro-area economies, the ESI increased significantly in Italy (+6.8), Spain (+3.3) and, to a lesser extent, in the Netherlands (+2.5) and France (+2.1), while it remained broadly unchanged in Germany (+0.1).

Looking at some details, industrial confidence rose from -10.1 to -7.2. Services confidence dropped from -17.1 to -17.4. Consumer confidence rose from -17.6 to -13.9. Retail trade confidence rose from -12.7 to -13.1. Construction confidence dropped from -9.3 to -7.9.

Full release here.

