Fed Rosengren: Public health crisis will dissipate over the course of the year

By ActionForex.com

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said in a speech that the public health crisis will likely “dissipate over the course of this year”. “The pandemic is likely to continue to be a problem for public health and the economy until widespread vaccinations take hold,” he added. “Nonetheless, with substantial fiscal and monetary support, I expect a robust recovery starting in the second half of this year.”

In response to a question, Rosengren said, “I expect it to be a little while before we’re even talking about tapering on our purchases of government and mortgage-backed securities.”

