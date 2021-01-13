Fed Rosengren: Public health crisis will dissipate over the course of the year

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said in a speech that the public health crisis will likely “dissipate over the course of this year”. “The pandemic is likely to continue to be a problem for public health and the economy until widespread vaccinations take hold,” he added. “Nonetheless, with substantial fiscal and monetary support, I expect a robust recovery starting in the second half of this year.”

In response to a question, Rosengren said, “I expect it to be a little while before we’re even talking about tapering on our purchases of government and mortgage-backed securities.”

Full speech here.

