ECB President Christine Lagarde said the forecasts of 3.9% GDP growth this year in Eurozone is “still very plausible”, despite resurgent in coronavirus infections. She explained that’s because “our forecast is predicated on lockdown measures until the end of the first quarter.

“What would be a concern would be that after the end of March those member states still need to have lockdown measures and if, for instance, vaccination programmes were slowed down,” she added.