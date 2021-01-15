Fed Powell: Not is not the time to talk about stimulus exit

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Fed chair Jerome Powell said yesterday that “now is not the time to be talking about exit” from the asset purchase program. He added, “another lesson of the global financial crisis, is be careful not to exit too early.”

“We’ll let the world know. We’ll communicate very clearly to the public and we’ll do so, by the way, well in advance of active consideration of beginning a gradual taper of asset purchases,” he added. “That wouldn’t be a reason to raise interest rates unless we see troubling inflation or other imbalances that could threaten achievement of our mandate.”

On the outlook, Powell said, “we’ve got to get through this very difficult period this winter with the spread of COVID, but as the vaccines go out and we get COVID under control, there’s a lot of reason to be optimistic.”

