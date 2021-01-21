Japan posted first annual export growth since 2018

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In non seasonally adjusted terms, Japan’s exports rose 2.0% yoy in December to JPY 6.71T, slightly below expectation of 2.4% yoy rise. But that’s still the first annual growth since November 2018. Imports dropped -11.6% yoy to JPY 5.96T, above expectation of -14.0% yoy. Trade came in at JPY 751B, small than expectation of JPY 943B.

In seasonally adjusted terms, exports dropped -0.1% mom to JPY 5.98T. Imports rose 1.3% mom to 5.50T. Trade surplus narrowed to JPY 477B, below expectation off JPY 760B.

Full release here.

