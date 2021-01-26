US consumer confidence rose to 89.3, COVID-19 still the major suppressor

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 @ 15:58 GMT
By ActionForex.com

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence rose to 89.3 in December, up from 87.1, above expectation of 88.9. Present Situation Index dropped from 87.2 to 84.4. Expectations Index rose from 87.0 to 92.5.

“Consumers’ appraisal of present-day conditions weakened further in January, with COVID-19 still the major suppressor,” said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board.

“Consumers’ expectations for the economy and jobs, however, advanced further, suggesting that consumers foresee conditions improving in the not-too-distant future. In addition, the percent of consumers who said they intend to purchase a home in the next six months improved, suggesting that the pace of home sales should remain robust in early 2021.”

