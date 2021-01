Following the upside breakout in GBP/USD and GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP is breaking out to the downside. Fall from 0.9229 is resuming and intraday bias is back on the downside. Immediate focus is 100% projection of 0.9291 to 0.8861 from 0.9229 at 0.8799. Firm break there will indicate downside acceleration for 0.8670 support, as part of the corrective pattern from 0.9499. Outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.8917 resistance holds, in case of recovery.