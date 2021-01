German government slashed 2021 growth forecast to 3%, sharply down from last autumn’s projection of 4.4%, due to the second round of coronavirus lockdown.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier emphasized, “we are currently seeing a flattening of the number of infections, which is giving hope… We must therefore not gamble away what has been achieved,.”

He also noted that the recovery picture is “divided”, “while industry currently continues to be robust, the service sector is badly affected.”