Eurozone economic sentiment dropped to 91.5, led by retail trade

Thu, Jan 28, 2021 @ 14:42 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator dropped to 91.5 in January, down from 92.4, above expectation of 88.7. The ESI’s decrease was driven by sliding confidence in retail trade and smaller losses in services and consumer confidence. Amongst the largest euro-area economies, the ESI dropped in France (-2.6) and Germany (-2.3), while it improved in Spain (+2.4), the Netherlands (+0.6) and Italy (+0.4)

Look at some details, services confidence dropped from -17.1 to -17.8. Consumer confidence dropped from -13.8 to -15.5. Retail trade confidence dropped sharply from -12.9 to -18.9. Construction confidence improved slightly from -8.0 to -7.7. Employment Expectations Indicator dropped from 90.4 to 88.8.

