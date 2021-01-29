Fri, Jan 29, 2021 @ 10:25 GMT
Home Live Comments Swiss KOF dropped to 96.5, gloomy economic prospects at beginning of the...

Swiss KOF dropped to 96.5, gloomy economic prospects at beginning of the year

By ActionForex.com

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer dropped to 96.5 in January, down from 104.1, missed expectation of 101.5, and back below long-term average of 100. KOF said, “after reaching an interim pandemic high in September, COVID-​19 is now weighing more heavily on the economy again. The pandemic is causing gloomy economic prospects at the beginning of the year.”

“Responsible for the decline are in particular the indicator bundles for accommodation and food service activities as well as other services,” KOF added. “But the outlook for manufacturing, financial and insurance services and private consumer demand is also less favourable than before. The outlook for construction is stable and foreign demand could provide a stronger impulse.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.