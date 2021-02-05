Fed George and Bostic talked down tapering QE this year

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Kansas Fed President Esther George said yesterday that the central bank was still “far away” from meeting its objectives. It’s “too soon to try to speculate about” scaling back the asset purchase program. “Until we see the path to getting past this virus, it will be difficult to make any prognosis about when that time might come.” she added.

Separately, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said, based on his modal economic forecasts, “that’s not my expectation” for Fed to start tapering the asset purchases at the end of this year. “But I will be open to any possibility,” he added. “And that can go in either direction. I think that’s the most important message to come out of this.”

