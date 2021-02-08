Bitcoin hits record on Tesla news, targeting 53618 next?

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 @ 19:01 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Bitcoin surges to new record high after Tesla disclosed that it has acquired USD 1.5B in bitcoin Additionally, the company said it may accept bitcoin as a form of payment in the future.

Following up on a previous post, while the upside breakout was delayed by a deep retreat, it did finally happened as expected. 61.8% projection of 17629 to 41964 from 29283 at 44322 is already met.

Based on current upside momentum, the rally should be finished yet. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 38699 resistance turned support holds. Sustained trading above 44322 will target 100% projection at 53618.

