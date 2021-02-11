Thu, Feb 11, 2021 @ 09:29 GMT
Home Live Comments ECB Villeroy: Green central bank action is not about easing

ECB Villeroy: Green central bank action is not about easing

By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said he proposed to “decarbonizing the ECB’s balance sheet with a pragmatic, progressive and targeted approach to all corporate assets whether they be held on the central bank’s balance sheet as purchases or taken as collateral.”

Villeroy noted that the stagflationary nature of climate change was the reason to take it into account. It could challenge the price stability mandate by pushing up prices while weighing on the economy.

Though, he also noted, “the greening of central bank action is not about additional monetary policy easing but recalibrating our tools”.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.