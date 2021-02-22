Tue, Feb 23, 2021 @ 03:37 GMT
Home Live Comments Lagarde: ECB closely monitoring evolution of longer-term nominal bond yields

Lagarde: ECB closely monitoring evolution of longer-term nominal bond yields

By ActionForex.com

In a speech, ECB President Christine Lagarde said the central bank’s commitment to preserve favorable financing condition to support all sectors of the economy implies “looking at indicators along the whole transmission chain of our monetary policy – from risk-free rates to government borrowing costs to capital markets to bank lending for firms and households.”

“Within the broad-based set of indicators that we monitor to assess whether financing conditions are still favourable, risk-free overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates and sovereign yields are particularly important”. Accordingly, she added, “the ECB is closely monitoring the evolution of longer-term nominal bond yields.”

Full speech here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.