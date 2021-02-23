Tue, Feb 23, 2021 @ 03:37 GMT
ECB Villeroy: We're watching long rates closely

By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau echoed President Christine Lagarde’s comments regarding monitoring the developments in bond yields.

“We are watching long rates closely as it is an important element of favorable financial conditions,” he told BFM Business TV. “Financing conditions remain very favorable — France is financing itself for 10 years at -0.1% tonight — but we will ensure they remain favorable.”

Villeroy also said that there is no risk of overheating in the Eurozone economy. Also, there’s no risk of a lasting pick up of inflation.

