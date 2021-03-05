BoJ Kuroda: Important to keep yield curve stably low

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told the parliament today that “it’s important to keep the yield curve stably low for the time being.” The central bank allows 10-year JGB yield to move inside a band around 0% to “enhance bond market functions”. But given recent surge in yields, “much more debate” was needed before deciding to widen the band.
“It’s a difficult decision,” Kuroda said, “the economy remains under pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“We have been and must continue to buy ETFs flexibly,” he said. “We’ll discuss at the March review how specifically we could make our purchases more nimble”.