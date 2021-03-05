BoJ Kuroda: Important to keep yield curve stably low

Fri, Mar 05, 2021 @ 04:46 GMT
By ActionForex.com

BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told the parliament today that “it’s important to keep the yield curve stably low for the time being.” The central bank allows 10-year JGB yield to move inside a band around 0% to “enhance bond market functions”. But given recent surge in yields, “much more debate” was needed before deciding to widen the band.

“It’s a difficult decision,” Kuroda said, “the economy remains under pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We have been and must continue to buy ETFs flexibly,” he said. “We’ll discuss at the March review how specifically we could make our purchases more nimble”.

