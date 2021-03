Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said in a CNBC interview said his economic forecast has “improved meaningfully”. He’s expecting 6.5% GDP growth this year while unemployment rate would fall back to 4.5%.

He will advocate for scaling back stimulus after “seeing real outcomes, not just forecasts”. But still, he’s forecast for removing accommodation is “more aggressive than the median Fed official. He’s expecting Fed to start hiking interest rates in 2022.