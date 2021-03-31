Fed officials optimistic on strong recovery ahead

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Some Fed official expressed their optimism over the economic recovery ahead. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said, “we could see a burst of activity and performance coming into the summer which could lead us to see even more robust recovery.” He’s upbeat about the economy, as “a million jobs a month could become the standard through the summer.”

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said he’s “bullish” on the economy this year. “People just have a lot of money in their pockets,” he said. The money will be spent as people are comfortable to go out again. that would help fuel growth into 2022 and 2023 too.

New York Fed President John Williams said he’s “optimism about the overall economy”, as “we’re making great strides on the vaccination program”. Also, “we have a lot of positives going forward.”

Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles said he’s “one of the biggest optimist” on the economy. Yet, “we shouldn’t jump the gun. Let’s wait until we see those outcomes,” he added. “And clearly the performance of the macro economy, and the performance of monetary policy, not just over the last decade but really even 15, 20 years, would argue that that leads to superior outcomes.”