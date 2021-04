US goods and services export dropped -0.7% mom to USD 258.3B in February. Goods and services exports dropped -2.6% mom to USD 187.3B. Trade deficit widened to USD 71.1B, from January’s USD 67.8B, larger than expectation of USD 70.2B.

Trade deficit with China rose USD 3.1B to USD 30.3B. Deficit with Canada rose USD 2.2B to USD 4.0B. Deficit with Mexico dropped USD -5.1B to USD 6.8B.

