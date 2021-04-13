German ZEW economic sentiment dropped to 70.0, somewhat less euphoric

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

German ZEW Economic Sentiment dropped to 70.7 in April, down from 76.6, below expectation of 79.5. That’s the first decline since November. Current Situation index improved to -48.8, up from -61.0, above expectation of -52.0. Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment dropped to 66.3, down from 74.0, below expectation of 73.2. Current Situation index rose 4.3 pts to -65.5.

“The financial market experts are somewhat less euphoric than in the previous month. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment is, however, still at a very high level and the current situation is assessed much more positively than in March. Fears of a stricter lockdown have led to a decline in expectations for private consumption. Nevertheless, the outlook for exports is better than in the previous month,” ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach comments on the current expectations.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.