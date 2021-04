German ZEW economic sentiment dropped to 70.0, somewhat less euphoric

German ZEW Economic Sentiment dropped to 70.7 in April, down from 76.6, below expectation of 79.5. That’s the first decline since November. Current Situation index improved to -48.8, up from -61.0, above expectation of -52.0. Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment dropped to 66.3, down from 74.0, below expectation of 73.2. Current Situation index rose 4.3 pts to -65.5.

“The financial market experts are somewhat less euphoric than in the previous month. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment is, however, still at a very high level and the current situation is assessed much more positively than in March. Fears of a stricter lockdown have led to a decline in expectations for private consumption. Nevertheless, the outlook for exports is better than in the previous month,” ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach comments on the current expectations.

