Eurozone industrial production dropped -1.0% mom in Feb, EU down -0.9% mom

Eurozone industrial production dropped -1.0% mom in February, worse than expectation of 0.5% mom rise. Production of capital goods fell by -1.9%, energy by -1.2%, durable consumer goods by -1.1%, intermediate goods by 0.7% and non-durable consumer goods by -0.1%.
EU industrial production dropped -0.9% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases were registered in France (-4.8%), Malta (-3.8%) and Greece (-2.5%). The highest increases were observed in Hungary (+4.8%), Ireland (+4.2%) and Croatia (+3.4%).