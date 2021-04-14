Eurozone industrial production dropped -1.0% mom in Feb, EU down -0.9% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone industrial production dropped -1.0% mom in February, worse than expectation of 0.5% mom rise. Production of capital goods fell by -1.9%, energy by -1.2%, durable consumer goods by -1.1%, intermediate goods by 0.7% and non-durable consumer goods by -0.1%.

EU industrial production dropped -0.9% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases were registered in France (-4.8%), Malta (-3.8%) and Greece (-2.5%). The highest increases were observed in Hungary (+4.8%), Ireland (+4.2%) and Croatia (+3.4%).

Full release here.