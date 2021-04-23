Fri, Apr 23, 2021 @ 06:09 GMT
Japan CPI core rose to -0.1% yoy in Mar, negative for the 8th straight months

Japan CPI core (all-item less fresh food) improved to -0.1% yoy in March, up from -0.4% yoy, above expectation of -0.2% yoy. But that’s still the eight straight months of negative reading. Further fall in core inflation is expected due to drag from mobile phone fee cuts. All-item CPI rose to -0.2% yoy, up from -0.4% yoy. CPI core-core (all-item less fresh food and energy) also ticked up to 0.3% yoy from 0.2% yoy.

Separately, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told reiterated to the parliament, “when Japan’s inflation approaches our target, we will deliberate an exit strategy at our policy-setting meeting including details such as the timing and means for selling ETFs.” But for now, inflation remains distant from target.

