Wed, Apr 28, 2021 @ 08:15 GMT
Home Live Comments German Gfk consumer sentiment dropped to -8.8, consumption not a pillar of...

German Gfk consumer sentiment dropped to -8.8, consumption not a pillar of the economy this year

By ActionForex.com

German Gfk consumer sentiment for May dropped to -8.8, down from -6.2, missed expectation of -4.8. In April, economic expectations dropped from 17.7 to 7.3. Income expectations tumbled from 22.3 to 9.3. Though, propensity to buy rose from 12.3 to 17.3.

Rolf Bürkl, GfK consumer expert comments on the subject: “The recovery of the domestic economy will continue to lag due to the third wave. As in 2020, consumption will again not be a pillar of the economy this year. In the years before the pandemic, private consumer spending had still made an important contribution to the growth of the German economy.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.