Fri, Apr 30, 2021 @ 11:55 GMT
Home Live Comments Eurozone CPI rose to 1.6% yoy in Apr, unemployment rate dropped to...

Eurozone CPI rose to 1.6% yoy in Apr, unemployment rate dropped to 8.1% in Mar

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone CPI accelerated to 1.6% yoy in April, up from 1.3% yoy, matched expectations. Looking at the main components of energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in April (10.3%, compared with 4.3% in March), followed by services (0.9%, compared with 1.3% in March), food, alcohol & tobacco (0.7%, compared with 1.1% in March) and non-energy industrial goods (0.5%, compared with 0.3% in March).

Eurozone unemployment rate dropped to 8.1% in March, down from 8.2%, better than expectation of 8.3%. EU unemployment dropped to 7.3%, down from 7.4%.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.