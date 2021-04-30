Eurozone CPI rose to 1.6% yoy in Apr, unemployment rate dropped to 8.1% in Mar

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI accelerated to 1.6% yoy in April, up from 1.3% yoy, matched expectations. Looking at the main components of energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in April (10.3%, compared with 4.3% in March), followed by services (0.9%, compared with 1.3% in March), food, alcohol & tobacco (0.7%, compared with 1.1% in March) and non-energy industrial goods (0.5%, compared with 0.3% in March).

Eurozone unemployment rate dropped to 8.1% in March, down from 8.2%, better than expectation of 8.3%. EU unemployment dropped to 7.3%, down from 7.4%.