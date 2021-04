US personal income rose 21.1% mom, or USD 4.21T, in March, above expectation of 20.0% mom. Spending rose USD 4.2% mom, or USD 616B, above expectation of 3.8% mom.

Headline PCE inflation accelerated sharply to 2.3% yoy, up from 1.5% yoy, well above expectation of 1.6% yoy. Core PCE inflation also jumped to 1.8% yoy, up from 1.4% yoy, above expectation of 1.8% yoy.

