US exports in goods and services rose 6.6% mom to USD 200B in March. Imports rose 6.3% mom to USD 274.5B. Trade deficit widened to USD 74.4B, slightly above expectation of USD 73.4B.

Trade deficit with China increased USD 6.7B to USD 36.9B. Exports increased USD 0.9B to USD 11.3B and imports increased USD 7.6B to USD 48.2B.

Trade deficit with the European Union decreased USD 2.1B to USD 16.9 B in March. Exports decreased USD 0.5B to USD 20.1B and imports decreased USD 2.6B to USD 37.0B.

