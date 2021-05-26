Japan: Economy shows weakness in some components further

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan’s Cabinet Office said in the monthly economic assessment that the economy “shows weakness in some components further”. Private consumption shows “weakness further recently, especially in service spending.”.

Nevertheless, other assessments were largely unchanged. Business investment is “picking up”. Exports continue to “increase moderately”. Industrial production ins “picking up” Corporate profits are “picking up as a whole”. Employment situation shows “steady movement in some components”. Consumer prices are flat.

Provisional translation summary here.

