Swiss KOF rose to 143.2, very positive economic outlook for mid 2021

Swiss KOF economic barometer rose to 143.2 in May, up from 136.4. KOF said, “the outlook for the Swiss economy for the middle of 2021 can be regarded as very positive, provided that the containment of the virus continues to progress.”

KOF added: “The sharp increase is driven by bundles of indicators from the manufacturing sector and foreign demand. An additional positive signal is sent by indicators for accommodation and food service activities followed by indicators for the other services sector. By contrast, slight negative impulses are sent by private consumption.”

Full release here.