Thu, Jun 03, 2021 @ 16:47 GMT
US ISM services rose to 64 in May, another record high

US ISM Services PMI rose 1.3 pts to 64.0 in May, above expectation of 62.9. That’s another record higher, following 63.7 in March. Looking at some details, business activity/production rose 3.5 to 66.2. New orders rose 0.7 to 63.9. Employment dropped -3.5 to 55.3. Prices rose 3.8 to 80.6.

ISM said: “The past relationship between the Services PMI® and the overall economy indicates that the Services PMI® for May (64 percent) corresponds to a 5.2-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

Full release here.

