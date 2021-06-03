US ISM services rose to 64 in May, another record high

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US ISM Services PMI rose 1.3 pts to 64.0 in May, above expectation of 62.9. That’s another record higher, following 63.7 in March. Looking at some details, business activity/production rose 3.5 to 66.2. New orders rose 0.7 to 63.9. Employment dropped -3.5 to 55.3. Prices rose 3.8 to 80.6.

ISM said: “The past relationship between the Services PMI® and the overall economy indicates that the Services PMI® for May (64 percent) corresponds to a 5.2-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

Full release here.