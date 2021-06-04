Eurozone retail sales dropped -3.1% mom in Apr, EU down -3.1% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone retail sales dropped -3.1% mom in April, worse than expectation of -0.9% mom. For the month, volume of retail trade decreased by -5.1% for non-food products and by -2.0% for food, drinks and tobacco, while it increased by 0.4% for automotive fuels.

EU retail sales dropped -3.1% mom too. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in total retail trade were registered in Slovenia (-10.4%), Denmark (-8.6%) and France (-6.0%). The highest increases were observed in Portugal (+4.3%), Latvia (+3.8%) and Lithuania (+3.7%).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.