Fri, Jun 04, 2021 @ 12:09 GMT
Eurozone retail sales dropped -3.1% mom in Apr, EU down -3.1% mom

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone retail sales dropped -3.1% mom in April, worse than expectation of -0.9% mom. For the month, volume of retail trade decreased by -5.1% for non-food products and by -2.0% for food, drinks and tobacco, while it increased by 0.4% for automotive fuels.

EU retail sales dropped -3.1% mom too. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in total retail trade were registered in Slovenia (-10.4%), Denmark (-8.6%) and France (-6.0%). The highest increases were observed in Portugal (+4.3%), Latvia (+3.8%) and Lithuania (+3.7%).

