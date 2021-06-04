Fri, Jun 04, 2021 @ 15:01 GMT
US NFP grew only 559k, unemployment rate dropped to 5.8%

By ActionForex.com

US non-farm payroll employment grew 559k in May, below expectation of 621k. Prior month’s figure was revised slightly up from 266k to 278k. Total non-farm payroll employment is down by -7.6m, or -5.0%, from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Unemployment rate dropped to 5.8%, down from 6.1%, slightly below expectation of 5.9%. Number of unemployed persons fell by -496k to 9.3m. The unemployment measures are still well above pre-pandemic levels of 3.5% and 5.7m, in February 2020. Labor force participation rate was little changed at 61.6%, and remained in range of 61% to 61.7% since June 2020.

Wage growth was strong, as average hourly earnings rose 0.5% mom, versus expectation of 0.2% mom.

