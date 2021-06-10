US CPI jumped to 5% yoy, core CPI up to 3.8% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US CPI rose 0.6% mom in May, above expectation of 0.4% mom. Over the last 12 months, CPI accelerated sharply to 5.0% yoy, up from 4.2% yoy, above expectation of 4.6% yoy. That’s also the highest annual inflation since August 2008. The index has also bee trending up ever month since January.

Core CPI, all items less food and energy, rose 0.7% mom, versus expectation of 0.4% mom. Over the last 12-months, core CPI accelerated to 3.8% yoy, up from 3.0% yoy, above expectation of 3.4% yoy. That’s the largest annual increase since June 1992.

Full release here.