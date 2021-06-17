Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.0% yoy in May, EU at 2.3% yoy

Thu, Jun 17, 2021 @ 12:23 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 2.0% yoy in May, up from April’s 1.6% yoy. Highest contribution came from energy (+1.19 percentage points, pp), followed by services (+0.45 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.19 pp) and food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.15 pp).

EU CPI was finalized at 2.3% yoy, up from April’s 2.0% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Greece (-1.2%), Malta (0.2%) and Portugal (0.5%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (5.3%), Poland (4.6%) and Luxembourg (4.0%). Compared with April, annual inflation fell in four Member States, remained stable in one and rose in twenty-two.

