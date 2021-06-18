Bundesbank Weidmann: Hopefully crisis-related special measures will soon be reduced

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann told newspaper Handelsblatt, “with further progress in coping with the pandemic, hopefully the crisis-related special measures will soon be reduced.”

“When the emergency for which the PEPP was created is over, it must be ended,” he added.

Weidmann also rejected the idea that some PEPP’s flexibility could be transferred to the standing APP after PEPP ends. “When this exceptional situation is over, such a high degree of flexibility is no longer appropriate,” he said.

