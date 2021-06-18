Fri, Jun 18, 2021 @ 03:46 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBundesbank Weidmann: Hopefully crisis-related special measures will soon be reduced

Bundesbank Weidmann: Hopefully crisis-related special measures will soon be reduced

By ActionForex.com

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann told newspaper Handelsblatt, “with further progress in coping with the pandemic, hopefully the crisis-related special measures will soon be reduced.”

“When the emergency for which the PEPP was created is over, it must be ended,” he added.

Weidmann also rejected the idea that some PEPP’s flexibility could be transferred to the standing APP after PEPP ends. “When this exceptional situation is over, such a high degree of flexibility is no longer appropriate,” he said.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.