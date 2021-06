Canada GDP contracted -0.3% mom in April, better than expectation of -0.80%. That’s the first contraction after 11 consecutive monthly growth. Total economic activity remains about -1% below its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

12 of 20 industrial sectors were down. Good producing industries’ 0.5% gain were more than offset by -0.6% mom contraction in services-producing industries.

Preliminary information indicates a further -0.3% mom contraction in real GDP in May.

Full release here.