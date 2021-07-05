Eurozone Sentix investor confidence rose to 29.8, but expectations dropped

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence rose to 29.8 in July, up from 28.1, but missed expectation of 30.2. Nonetheless, it’s still the 5th increase in a row, and highest since February 2018. Current situation index rose from 21.3 to 29.8, 5th increase in a row, and highest since October 2018. Expectations index, however, dropped from 35.3 to 29.8, lowest since December 2020.

Sentix said, “the result is impressive” but, “we are approaching a certain point of maximum momentum in the short term” as expectations dropped. “For the economy as a whole, this is not yet a worrying decline. For the equity markets, on the other hand, which are very much focused on investor expectations, this development could contribute to increased market volatility.”

It added, “in this environment, the ECB remains in focus. So far, there is no sign of a turn away from the expansive monetary policy. However, the inflation barometer, which remains clearly in negative territory at -38.25, underscores the danger of further rising inflation rates in a globally increasingly synchronised, strong economic upswing.”

Full release here.