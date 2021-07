In a speech, ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said, “to avoid that low inflation becomes entrenched in expectations and activity, we have changed our definition of price stability to a clear and symmetric 2% target in the medium term.”

Also, with policy rates close to the “lower bound”, “we intend to react especially forcefully or persistently to disinflationary shocks.” The may imply a “transitory period” with inflation moderately above target.

Full speech here.