Fri, Jul 16, 2021 @ 13:02 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone CPI finalized at 1.9% yoy in Jun, EU at 2.2% yoy

Eurozone CPI finalized at 1.9% yoy in Jun, EU at 2.2% yoy

By ActionForex.com

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 1.9% yoy in June, down from May’s 2.0% yoy. The highest contribution came from energy (+1.16%), followed by non-energy industrial goods (+0.31%), services (+0.28%) and food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.15%).

EU CPI was finalized was finalized at 2.2% yoy, down from May’s 2.3% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Portugal (-0.6%), Malta (0.2%) and Greece (0.6%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (5.3%), Poland (4.1%) and Estonia (3.7%). Compared with May, annual inflation fell in twelve Member States, remained stable in four and rose in eleven.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.