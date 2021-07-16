Eurozone CPI finalized at 1.9% yoy in Jun, EU at 2.2% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 1.9% yoy in June, down from May’s 2.0% yoy. The highest contribution came from energy (+1.16%), followed by non-energy industrial goods (+0.31%), services (+0.28%) and food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.15%).

EU CPI was finalized was finalized at 2.2% yoy, down from May’s 2.3% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Portugal (-0.6%), Malta (0.2%) and Greece (0.6%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (5.3%), Poland (4.1%) and Estonia (3.7%). Compared with May, annual inflation fell in twelve Member States, remained stable in four and rose in eleven.

Full release here.