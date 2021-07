In May, Eurozone exports rose 31.9% yoy to EUR 188.2B. Imports rose 35.2% yoy to EUR 180.7B. As a result Eurozone recorded a EUR 7.5B surplus in trade in goods. Intra-Eurozone trade rose 45.4% yoy to EUR 181.5B.

In seasonally adjusted terms Eurozone exports dropped -1.5% mom to EUR 195.1B. imports rose 07% mom to EUR 185.8B. Trade surplus narrowed to EUR 9.4B. Intra-Eurozone trade rose to EUR 183.7B.

Full release here.