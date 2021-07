US initial jobless claims rose 51k to 419k in the week ending July 17, worse than expectation of 350k. Four-week moving average of initial claims rose 750 to 385k.

Continuing claims dropped -29k to 3236k in the week ending July 10, lowest since March 21, 2020. Four-week moving average of continuing claims dropped -44k to 3338k, also the lowest since March 21, 2020.

Full release here.