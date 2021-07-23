ECB dissenter Wunsch not comfortable taking a commitment for five or six years

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch confirmed to CNBC that he voted against the central bank’s new forward guidance. But he urged that “my dissent shouldn’t be dramatized,” as “we all agree we want to be supportive in this phase of the recovery, we all actually want to go to 2%”.

“The most important conclusion of the retreat actually, and our new strategy, is what I would call a ‘no regret’ conclusion, in that we all agree that what we have been doing in the last few years was necessary and proportional,” Wunsch said.

“The question is whether this proportionality test that we are going to have to make in the future — whether we can remain proportional in what we do and take commitments over a long period of time, like five or six years in the future.”

“We might be faced with issues of fiscal dominance, issues of financial dominance, and I just, at the end of the day, did not feel comfortable taking a commitment for five or six years.”