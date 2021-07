Canada retail sales dropped -2.1% mom to CAD 53.8B in May, better than expectation of -3.0% mom decline. The largest declines occurred at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers (-11.3%) and motor vehicle and parts dealers (-2.4%). Sales decreased in 8 of 11 subsectors, representing 65.6% of retail trade. Advance estimate showed further -4.4% mom contraction in retail sales in June.

