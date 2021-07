US GDP grew at annual rate of 6.5% in Q2, well below expectation of 8.2%. BEA said: “The increase in real GDP in the second quarter reflected increases in personal consumption expenditures (PCE), nonresidential fixed investment, exports, and state and local government spending that were partly offset by decreases in private inventory investment, residential fixed investment, and federal government spending. Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, increased”.

Full release here.