Eurozone PPI rose 1.4% mom, 10.2% yoy in Jun

Tue, Aug 03, 2021 @ 13:19 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone PPI came in at 1.4% mom, 10.2% yoy in June, versus expectation of 0.9% mom, 10.3% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices increased by 3.3% in the energy sector, by 1.3% for intermediate goods, by 0.4% for capital goods and by 0.3% for durable and non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 0.7%.

EU PPI rose 1.4% mom, 10.3% yoy. For the month, the highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Denmark (+5.1%), Estonia (+4.6%) and Latvia (+3.1%), while the only decrease was observed in Ireland (-0.3%).

Full release here.

