Fed George: Time has come to dial back the settings

Kansas City Fed President Esther George said in a speech, “with the recovery underway, a transition from extraordinary monetary policy accommodation to more neutral settings must follow”. She added, “today’s tight economy… does signal that the time has come to dial back the settings” of monetary stimulus.

“While recognizing that special factors account for much of the current spike in inflation, the expectation of continued strong demand, a recovering labor market, and firm inflation expectations are consistent, in my view, with the Committee’s guidance regarding substantial further progress toward its objectives. I support bringing asset purchases to an end under these conditions,” she said.

