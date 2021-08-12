Eurozone industrial production dropped -0.3% mom in Jun, EU down -0.2% mom

Thu, Aug 12, 2021 @ 10:11 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone industrial production dropped -0.3% mom in June, matched expectations. Production of capital goods fell by -1.5% and energy by -0.6%, while production of durable consumer goods and intermediate goods both rose by 0.1% and non-durable consumer goods by 1.6%.

EU industrial production dropped -0.2% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest decreases were registered in Ireland (-4.4%), Portugal (-2.6%) and Denmark (-2.3%). The highest increases were observed in Malta (+5.2%), the Netherlands (+3.3%) and Estonia (+3.2%).

