Fri, Aug 13, 2021 @ 06:08 GMT
HomeLive CommentsNZD/USD stuck in range, with mild bearish bias

NZD/USD stuck in range, with mild bearish bias

By ActionForex.com

New Zealand Dollar is one of the better performers this week, together with Australian and Canadian. Nevertheless, it’s just stuck in range against Dollar for now. NZD/USD is extending the range pattern from 0.6879. The failure to break through 55 day EMA firmly is keeping near term outlook mildly bearish.

Overall, price actions from 0.7463 are seen as correcting the whole up trend from 0.5467. Downside momentum is diminishing as seen in daily MACD. Hence, in case of another fall, strong support would likely be seen from 38.2% retracement of 0.5467 to 0.7463 at 0.6701 to contain downside. On the upside, break of 0.7104 resistance will suggest that the correction has completed and bring stronger rebound back to 0.7315/7463 resistance zone.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.