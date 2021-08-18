Japan exports rose 37.0% yoy in Jul, imports rose 28.5% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Japan export rose 37.0% yoy to JPY 7356B in July, slightly below expectation of 39.0% yoy. By region, exports to China rose 18.9% yoy, led by chip-making equipment and plastic. Exports to the US grew 26.8% yoy, led by exports of cars, car parts and motors. Imports rose 28.5% yoy to JPY 6915B, below expectation of 35.1% yoy. Trade balance came in at JPY 441B.

In seasonally adjusted term, exports was unchanged at JPY 7049B. Imports dropped -1.6% mom to 6997B. Trade balanced reported a surplus of JPY 52.7B.

Also from Japan, machinery orders dropped -1.6% mom in June, versus expectation of -2.8% mom.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>