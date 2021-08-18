Canada CPI accelerated to 3.7% yoy in Jul

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada CPI rose 0.6% mom in July, fastest pace since January. Annually, CPI accelerated to 3.7% yoy in July, up from June’s 3.1% yoy, above expectation of 3.4% yoy. Prices rose at a faster pace year over year in six of the eight major components, with shelter prices contributing the most to the all-items increase.

CPI common was unchanged at 1.7% yoy, below expectation of 1.8% yoy. CPI median rose from 2.4% yoy to 2.6% yoy, above expectation of 2.4% yoy. CPI trimmed rose from 2.7% yoy to 3.1% yoy, above expectation of 2.5% yoy.

Full release here.