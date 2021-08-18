Canada CPI accelerated to 3.7% yoy in Jul

Wed, Aug 18, 2021 @ 14:43 GMT
Canada CPI rose 0.6% mom in July, fastest pace since January. Annually, CPI accelerated to 3.7% yoy in July, up from June’s 3.1% yoy, above expectation of 3.4% yoy. Prices rose at a faster pace year over year in six of the eight major components, with shelter prices contributing the most to the all-items increase.

CPI common was unchanged at 1.7% yoy, below expectation of 1.8% yoy. CPI median rose from 2.4% yoy to 2.6% yoy, above expectation of 2.4% yoy. CPI trimmed rose from 2.7% yoy to 3.1% yoy, above expectation of 2.5% yoy.

