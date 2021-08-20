CAD/JPY pressing 85.40 key support, completing head and shoulder top?

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

CAD/JPY is now pressing 85.40 key support level after this week’s steep decline. Sustained break of this support would carry rather bearish medium term implications. Firstly, that would complete a head and shoulder top reversal pattern (ls: 88.06, h: 91.16, rs: 88.44). Secondly, 55 week EMA (now at 85.24) would be firmly taken out. Thirdly, that could also confirm completion of whole rise from 73.80 (2020 low) at 91.16, as a leg in the sideway pattern that started at 74.80 (2016 low), after rejection by 91.62 key resistance (2017 high).

Sustained break of 85.40 would push CAD/JPY to 100% projection of 91.16 to 85.40 from 88.44 at 82.68. That is close to 50 % retracement of 73.80 to 91.16 at 82.48.